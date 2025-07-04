We’ll win by-election in Adamawa — PDP chairman

Following the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) fixing of dates for by-election in affected constituencies across the nation, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State, Ailyu Shehu, has expressed confidence that the party will win the by-election in Ganye.

Speaking at a press conference in Yola, Shehu announced that the PDP has received its primary election materials and officially began the sale of nomination forms for interested aspirants.

On the by-election in Adamawa, he said, “We are ready and our party has the popularity ahead of the upcoming state constituency by-election scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to hold on August 16, 2025.”

While reaffirming the party’s dominance in the state, the chairman emphasised, “Adamawa is a PDP state, from inception to now.

“The people have continuously trusted our leadership because of the party’s development track record.”

Stressing that the recent internal disagreements within the party is “normal, he, however, criticised those behind the confusion.

“Ironically, these aggrieved individuals are the same people who have benefitted most from the PDP since 1998. But due to age and unwillingness to let younger generations rise, they feel sidelined,” he said.

Shehu added that there is no breakaway faction but rather an association of the aggrieved, describing their efforts as futile.

He concluded by praising the role of the press in strengthening democracy in the state and congratulated the newly elected leadership of the journalists’ union, urging continued cooperation in the interest of the public. “With your support, the people of Adamawa and the world know our story,” he said.

