By: Amaechi Okonkwo – Port Harcourt.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, presented Certificate of Return to Siminilayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who emerged winner of the March 18 governorship election in Rivers State.

His Deputy Prof. Ngozi Ordu, and members of the State House of Assembly-Elect also received their certificates of return.

The National Commissioner, INEC for Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu presented the certificates of return to the Governor-elect and his deputy at a brief ceremony at the headquarters of the Commission along Port Harcourt-Aba expressway, Port Harcourt.

The brief ceremony was attended by Governor Nyesom Wike, top party faithfuls and immediate family members of the recipients.

Speaking after receiving his certificate of return, Fubara urged the opposition to join his incoming administration to build a better and progressive Rivers State.

“For the opposition, our doors are open, including our windows. If you don’t want to pass the door you can enter through the window because we really need everyone on board for a better and progressive Rivers State,” he said.

Fubara commended INEC for the successful conduct of the governorship election, which he described as one of the best in recent history of the state.

The governor-elect attributed the success recorded by INEC in the governorship and House of Assembly elections to the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

“I want to commend you for this innovation. Although we had a little hitches here and there, I believe going forward, INEC should ensure that ad hoc staff, including their staff, are given proper training early enough so that the hitches experienced, most especially during the presidential election, will not be experienced in future elections.”

Fubara commended Rivers electorate for voting massively for him, his deputy and other PDP candidates in the election.





According to him, his emergence as the governor-elect is a resounding reaffirmation of Rivers’ people’s support for continuity and consolidation of the New Rivers vision of the governor Wike’s administration.

“We will ensure that, though the bar had been raised before us, we will also raise the bar for whoever is going to take over from us.”

Fubara thanked Governor Wike, whose sterling performance in office, according to him, spurred the electorate in the state to vote for him and the 32 House of Assembly members elect.

In her remarks, the INEC National Commissioner supervising Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa and Rivers States, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, told the governor-elect and the lawmakers-elect to realise that being successfully elected into an office is a call to service.

“Beyond the excitement of your new position and office you must commit to good leadership and you must ensure the trust and vote of the electorate are reciprocated with good governance, security of life, positive human and infrastructural development in Rivers state and Nigeria by extension.”

May Agbamuche-Mbu appealed to security agencies and political parties to cooperate with INEC to ensure hitch-free conduct of supplementary election in two federal constituencies, namely PHALGA 2 and Khana/Gokana in the state this weekend.

