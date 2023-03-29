Yekini Jimoh Lokoja.

Kogi State House of Assembly has refuted reports by some media outfits that the suspension of some Local Government Chairmen was based on a letter written by the Chairman of Kogi All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Bello.

Chairman House Committee on Information, Hon Umar Isah Tenimu, who doubles as the Deputy Majority Leader, made this known to newsmen after a plenary sitting on Tuesday.

He said the suspension of four council chairmen was based on security reports from the State Security Services and not as it was wrongly circulated that it was due to the letter written by Hon Abdullahi Bello to the House.

Tenimu, who represents Lokoja 1 state constituency, listed the four council chairmen on suspension as: Hon Muktar Muhammed of Bassa LG, Hon Pius Kolawole of Yagba West LG, Hon Goke Okparison of Ogori/ Magongo LG and Hon Gideon Kojo of Ibaji.

Tenimu explained that the mentioned chairmen were under investigation based on security reports and could not continue in office, while those of Adavi, Ajaokuta, and Kabba/Bunu LGAs were facing House Committee investigation.

He added that Lokoja Council boss, Hon Danasabe Muhammad, was also on suspension based on the petition written against him for financial misappropriation.