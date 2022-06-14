INEC opens additional 25 voter registration centres in Anambra 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra State has added twenty-five more voter registration centres in order to meet up with the surge of illegible voters seeking to register as voters in the state.

Tribune Online gathered that by this latest addition, the number of voter registration centres in the state has increased from sixty-two to eighty-seven while the office of the Commission in Nnewi South local government area has been moved to Nnewi North local government area to avert possible gunmen attack.

Similarly, the commission”s office at Idemili North, Ogbaru and Ayamelum council areas attacked by gunmen have also been reopened.

According to the Anambra Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, who spoke to Journalists in Awka on Tuesday, the commission has deployed personnel to assist those who cannot access the online portal at the various registration centres, while restating an appeal to the Anambra people for the patience, understanding and cooperation of the public in this challenging time.

”I am pleased to announce that the Commission has created additional 25 registration centres in Anambra State and that they commenced operation by 9.00 am today. The locations of the centres will be distributed to you shortly. The additional centres bring the total number of centres in Anambra State to 87. We have reopened some LGA Offices that were shut down as a result of insecurity. Specifically, on Tuesday, 7 June 2022, the Idemili North LGA Office was reopened. Today, 14 June 2022, we resumed the registration exercise in Ogbaru and Ayamelum LGAs.





”We have reorganized our operational procedure by separating people seeking biometric services from those that require non-biometric services. In this sense, biometric services involve fresh registration while non-biometric services include requests for PVC Replacement, Voter Transfer, and Updates. Let me restate that those requesting nonbiometric services need not come to the registration centres. These services can be obtained through the Commission’s CVR Portal. However, we have deployed personnel to assist those who cannot access the online portal at the various registration centres.

”In areas where the security situation permits, we would extend our time of operation, which is 9.00 am to 3.00 pm. We would continue to expand our public communication to inform and educate members of the public.

”The State Office is addressing reports of misconduct by staff of the Commission. To bolster public confidence in the Commission, the two Registration Officers accused of misconduct in Nnewi North LGA have been replaced, while the investigation of the matter continues. We have set up a WhatsApp line with the following number: 0704 352 8329 to receive complaints and enquiries. Complaints should contain specific details, including names and locations, that would aid the Commission in judicious handling of the issues.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE