Port corruption: Our workers lives in danger, Shippers Council raises alarm

Following an attack on its workers by corrupt security officials at the ports, the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), on Tuesday, raised the alarm that the lives of its workers fighting corruption at the ports are in danger. This is even as the NSC revealed that between year 2020 and 2021, the agency saved the Nigerian economy $6, 540, 000 (N3, 270, 000, 000.00) as cost of demurrages.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday in Lagos, the Executive Secretary/CEO of the NSC, Honourable Emmanuel Jime, lamented that corruption is currently fighting back at the Lagos ports.

According to Honourable Emmanuel Jime, “We are engaged in a fight that no agency of government has ever being engaged in. We are fighting in a territory where the challenge is more than what anyone can ever imagine.

“The National Coordinator, Port Standing Task Team (PSTT) of our agency, Moses Fadipe is seated here but I can tell you that there are lots of butterflies in his stomach because these guys’ life is in danger.

“The lives of Moses Fadipe and his team are in danger because they are fighting against a corrupt system that has been here for a very long time. Please, help us. Kindly help us shine light on happenings along the port corridor. We have to rid the port of the endemic corruption that has gone up to a level anybody can ever imagine.

“The PSST has cardinal areas, which are; Joint Vessel Boarding, Joint Cargo Examination & Operation free port access roads.

On joint vessel boarding by mandated government agencies, the activities of the PSST team saved the Nigerian economy average vessel demurrage of $20, 000 per day between year 2020 and 2021, which ultimately translates to the sum of $6, 540, 000 (N3, 270, 000, 000.00k).

“Likewise, the average time for resolving complaints with regards to vessel infractions has also considerably reduced from 7-10 days to 1–4 hours.

“More than 85 per cent of vessels that called at Nigerian Ports in 2021 left without any incident, which was not the case in time past. “On the other hand, as regards Compliance with Joint Cargo Examination by all government agencies involved in cargo clearance, the exercise has helped to increase the number of cargos examined per day from 125 to an average of 230 boxes daily per terminal.





“In summary, the implementation of the PSST manual has facilitated the ease of doing business in our ports and it has drastically reduced corruption tendencies.”

When asked to reveal the identity of those attacking NSC officials, Honourable Emmanuel Jime stated that “I wish I can mention their names, but it’s entirety corruption fighting back.

“On the last attack, when I tried intervening, I found out to my chagrin that the more I get involved, the more I try not to get compromised. I was surprised that at the level of my intervention, I was almost getting into a compromised level. It’s like I was reporting someone to his benefactor.

“What I have decided is that we must fight this corruption at the ports. What we found out is that most of these other ranks (security officials) don’t just wake up in the morning to go and mount checkpoints. They have superior officers that they make returns to. That is why all the previous interventions done by previous administrations failed.

“This is the magnitude of the problem concerning corruption at the ports. We will fight it the best way we can.

“We will ensure people are held accountable for their actions and the work of the PSST will continue.”

On other efforts of the NSC, Honourable Emmanuel Jime explained that, “On collaboration with Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) on the establishment and operation of Domestic Export Warehouses, a total of 12 Domestic Export Warehouses nationwide have been approved for commencement of operations. “Some of the facilities granted approval to begin operations included; GEZEWA Commodity Exchange in Kano, MV EHILOMEL , Onne in Rivers State, ESSLIBRA in Ikorodu-Lagos State, Harris Logistics in Lokoja-Kogi State, Sealink Limited in Ajaokuta – Kogi State, Kaduna Inland Dry Port in Kaduna State, AMES-Edo Inland dry Port in Benin-Edo State, etc.

“In the area of complaints handling and resolution, the Council in 2021 received and handled 518 complaints, while in the first quarter of 2022, 100 complaints were received and handled. The Council in 2021 was able to recover the sum of N1, 072, 008, 040.90 (One billion seventy-two million eight thousand and forty naira, ninety kobo) while in the first quarter of 2022, stakeholders were saved of the sum of N18, 493, 961.70.

“The Council is currently working on compilation and analysis of complaints handled in the second quarter of the year 2022.

“In the area of sanctions, the NSC has signed an MoU with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to institute a consumer protection regime for the shipping and port industry.

“We have concluded arrangements for the inauguration of a joint committee that will drive the implementation of the MoU.

“On our relationship with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on the operations of Inland Dry Ports in Nigeria, we are closely working with NCS to inaugurate the implementation committee.

“For the various Inland Dry Port, Dala Inland Dry Port is 95 per cent completed and preparing for official commissioning and commencement of operations in July 2022.

“Funtua Inland Dry Port in is 85 per cent completed and preparing for its official commissioning later in the year.

“Facilitation and supervision of the handover of the Heipang-Jos Inland Dry Port Project to Plateau Investment and Property Development Company (PIPC) to ensure the completion and commissioning of the project later in the year is also in progress.

“We have also facilitated full automation of port processes and activities. We also facilitated industrial harmony through Council’s intervention during disputes involving the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) and Shipping Companies.

“We are also promoting the establishment of an International Maritime Resource Centre in Jos and also collaborating with Adamawa State Government on the establishment of Vehicle Transit Areas and Border Information Centre in Adamawa.

“We are also enhancing capacity building for staff to ensure sustained productivity. Likewise, the Council through her various enlightenment programmes have been educating industry stakeholders on contemporary issues in the industry to ensure that the business of shipping is conducted in accordance with global best practice. One of such programmes is the International Maritime Seminar for Judges.

“Globally, shipping and international trade is guided by international conventions, laws and regulations. The Nigerian maritime space is no exception, which is why Nigerian Shippers’ Council in collaboration with National Judicial Institute conceptualised the first edition of the Maritime Seminar for Judges in 1995. The seminar which later culminated to International Maritime Seminar is aimed at creating a platform through which Justices/Judges of various courts, both in Nigeria and the West African sub-region are enriched with the requisite jurisprudence to enable them to face the challenges of interpretation and application of both domestic and international maritime law principles in the settlement of shipping and maritime-related disputes/claims.