Ahead of Nasarawa Central State Constituency bye-election in Nasarawa State and forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has introduced a new innovation in election monitoring which it noted would inspire transparency and accountability in the process.

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee in a statement last night said a dedicated public portal, the INEC Result Viewing (IReV), “will enable Nigerians to view Polling Unit results in real-time as the voting ends on Election Day.”

Okoye disclosed that the Commission adopted the innovation to further strengthen the transparency in the election result management system.

He recalled that the new innovation was mean to complement the existing Form EC60E, a replica of the Form EC8A, the former usually pasted at the Polling Unit after votes are counted, recorded and announced.

The statement argued that the new innovation, IReV, was a new step to further strengthen its election management process and enhance the transparency of the system.

INEC, however, cautioned that its new viewing centre should not be misconstrued as an electronic collation of result as it insisted that the manual collation of result would continue until the amendment of relevant provisions of the Electoral Act and other relevant laws.

“The Commission wishes to emphasise that this does not constitute electronic collation of results. The collation of election results shall remain as provided for by law, a manual process of completion of relevant result sheets and their upwards collation until the final results are determined.

‘This innovation will commence from the Nasarawa Central State Constituency bye-election in Nasarawa State scheduled for Saturday 8th August 2020. Thereafter, it will be extended to the Edo and Ondo governorship elections as well as all subsequent elections.

“The Commission hopes that this innovation would improve the transparency in election result management and therefore further consolidate public confidence in the electoral process.”

