The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced the resumption of its Offer of the Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond (FGN Savings Bond) effective August 2020.

In a statement, on Thursday, DMO explained that it was constrained to suspend the monthly offers of the FGN Savings Bond in April 2020 due to the restrictions on activities and movement as part of measures adopted by the Government to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

“The general public is invited to look out for the advert of the Offer for Subscriptions in various newspapers and the DMO’s website.

“The offer for subscription will open on Monday, August 10, 2020, and close on Friday, August 14, 2020.

“Investors are encouraged to continue saving through the FGN Savings Bond, as they attract good incomes and are secure, being a Sovereign instrument, whilst also, contributing to national development,” the statement added.

