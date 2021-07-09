INEC Commissioner: Onochie’s appointment will undermine institution ― stakeholder

Confirmation of an unrepentant, partisan person to become a Commissioner, at the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) would undermine the electoral institution, Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, Auwal Rafsanjani has said.

Comrade Rafsanjani reasoned that public condemnation of Onochie’s appointment already spoke of her partisanship and integrity.

He argued that she has been pushed to the public domain which challenged her integrity and should be appointed to other jobs other than being appointed as INEC Commissioner.

“She is very active in defending the government, why can’t you (FG) find something to give her so that she can continue to do that.

“Why do want to bring her to reduce her, now you have made Nigerians who do kit know her perceive her, as some who will go and do bad thing.

“It is why I said if I were her, I will say, Mr President, thank you because you are further damaging me. Others are shielded in a quiet place while you expose me to do a job for which is damaging me every day.

“This government is supposed to be fighting corruption, therefore things like this should not be allowed to be thrown as Nigerians will believe that you are out to rig.

His views were challenged by the Comrade, Emmanuel Odafe Igbini, President of the Vanguard for Transparent Leadership who argued that Nigerians are encouraged by the constitution to become politically active at the age of 18.

Comrade Rafsanjani and Igbuni are members of the civil society who were guests on the Channels TV morning programme where they canvassed their thoughts, monitored, by our correspondent.

Igbini said her partisan exposure should not be a matter for her non-appointment as all commissioners hold one political bias or the other as Commissioner of the Commission.

He said the nation was agog with the condemnation of the nomination of Aisha Zakaria who became Commissioner of INEC, despite the resistance, the nation turned around to praise the outcome of the Edo and Ondo elections.

He said it was curious that Nigerians expect a partisan President who holds the card of a Political party would make an appointment to INEC and Nigerians will not query it but condemned the appointee for the same.

He suggested that the power to appoint be taken out of the hands of the President and vested on political parties to appoint members of the commission to checkmate one another over their party interests.

