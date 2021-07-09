Taraba govt hails TCI over improved family planning acceptability

The executive secretary of Taraba State primary health care development agency, Amino Jauro has commended the efforts of the Challenge initiative (TCI) for improving the acceptability of family planning in Taraba State.

Jauro who was represented by Usman Isa, made the commendation, on Thursday, in Jalingo while speaking at a media round table on sustaining and advancing the gains of family planning in Taraba.

According to the executive secretary, family planning acceptability has improved 50 per cent in Taraba since the coming of TCI in the state.

He disclosed that the awareness of the economic benefits of the family on the people and the improved societal development was not administered for the people to embrace the idea.

“The coming of TCI in Taraba has improved the acceptability of family planning in Taraba.

“Our people are now aware of the economic benefits of family planning and we are hoping to sustain the gains to ensure total acceptability of family planning among people in the state,” the executive secretary commended.

Earlier, Taraba State coordinator of The Challenge Initiative (TCI), Dr Sarki Othman disclosed that over 750,000 persons have embraced family planning in the state in the last three years.

According to the coordinator, the achievement was made possible due to the deliberate awareness and sensitisation efforts of TCI.

“Let me commend you, members of the press, for the good work you are doing in enlightening the people on the positive impact of family planning.

“Through your joint efforts with other partners, we have recorded tremendous improvement in the number of new acceptors of family planning in the state.

“Although the services are free, most people were reluctant to access the services due to certain misconceptions but it has been corrected.

“We hope to continue our advocacies to ensure reasonable budgetary allocations and disbursement to the cause.

“We wish to encourage opinion leaders to continue to enlighten the people so that this project will be sustained beyond the stay of TCI and other partners in the state,” Dr Serki stated.

