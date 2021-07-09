Don’t give bribes to our officials, Lagos govt tells school owners

The Lagos State Ministry of Education has cautioned the private school owners in the state not to in any circumstance give or attempt to give bribes to any of its officials or that of its agencies and departments who may have official engagements with them.

The state Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo gave the advice at an interactive session with the private school operators and allied services at this year’s edition of the Total School Support Exhibition (TOSSE) programme held at Oregun in Ikeja, last week.

The commissioner was at the event with the permanent secretary of the ministry, Mrs Abosede Adelaja; chairman of Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mrs Elizabeth Ariyo; member of the board of the state Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Mrs Idowu Sijuade; Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni and some tutors-general of education districts of the state, among others with each of them gave insights into their activities and also responded to participants’ questions as applicable to their offices.

Mrs Adefisayo, while acknowledging the crucial roles being played by the private sector in the development of the education sector particularly at primary and secondary levels in the state, asked them to always do the right things by complying with government laid down rules and regulations guiding their operations.

According to her, it is only when somebody does not want to follow the rules and due process that such person would want to cut corners and therefore give bribe to gain undue advantage.

“But if you do the right thing and any official still ask you for a bribe, you should refuse to give bribe and also report such official to the appropriate quarters and wait if your complaint will not be addressed.

“So, I’m imploring you to instead of bribing officials (if any at all), use the same money to develop your schools,” she advised.

Speaking on some complaints which include multiple-taxation, high charges on building integrity test and non-completion of primary six education by some schools, the commissioner said negotiation would soon be rounded off with the state ministry of finance to finetune all the payable taxes by school owners.

She said the ministry would ensure that the taxes are friendly.

She also said the window for free service on materials testing for new school buildings had been closed and that such service is now being rendered at a cost that is also friendly.

In her remarks, the convener of the annual exhibition and CEO of Edu Consult, Mrs Yinka Ogunde, said TOSSE is a platform to interface between the private sector participants and government and that the programme, which is 13th edition this year, is yielding great results.

Some of the participants told Nigerian Tribune that they always looking forward to the event as they use it to showcase their services and products to the public.

One of them, Wesley School 1 and 2, for the hearing impaired, Surulere, for example, showcased some of the handwork items including Adire fabric, sandals, sleepers, wall frame, flowers and so forth.

A teacher from the school, Mr Olajide Adeniyi, said the students produced those items outside their academic work.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE