Vice Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, Prof. Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemonye, has described the inaugural lecture as a to share discoveries, ideas, and insights with the public as well as the larger academic community.

Prof. Ezemonye held the opinion during the University’s 25th inaugural lecture held at the school auditorium in Okada,

He added inaugural lecture is also an avenue for professors to showcase to members of the public the research they have carried out on issues over the years, noting that research, digitalisation, and qualitative education are some of the hallmarks of the institution.

Delivering the 25th inaugural lecture, Prof. Olufemi Olufunmilade, said that deployment of Foreign Intelligence in Nigeria’s security architecture is germane to acquiring skills and technology needed for self-reliant security systems and enduring economic prosperity.

Olufunmilade, a Professor of International Relations and Strategic Studies, christened the lecture: “Foreign Intelligence: The Means to Advancing Nigeria’s Security and Prosperity”.

According to him, in order to make foreign intelligence functional means of advancing national security and economic prosperity, the Nigerian government and other stakeholders must take some concrete measures.

Olufunmilade noted that in making foreign intelligence functional and achieving the desired results, the Federal Government should ensure

“It puts round pegs in round holes in Nigerian embassies and diplomatic missions where it seeks to conduct intelligence activities in line with the focus of this lecture.”

He continued: “In this regard, to advance Nigeria’s security interest and needs, the defence attaches, who are normally drawn from the military and usually made to undergo a relevant course at the Defence Intelligence College before they are posted abroad, should be strictly drawn from the Intelligence Corps of the three arms of the military. Not from non-intelligence corps.”

On economic prosperity, the university don said “to advance economic prosperity, Nigeria wille need to put economic/commercial attaches with requisite economic and commercial skills in-charge of the economic and commercial desks of its foreign missions.”

He, therefore, recommended that Nigerians should “report activities inimical to the peace and security of Nigeria to the security agencies,” adding: “That will be human intelligence collection in practice and it is a patriotic act.”

