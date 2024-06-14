The Federal Government has declared Monday, 17th, and Tuesday, 18th June 2024, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government on Friday in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Aishetu Gogo Ndayako.

Tunji-Ojo congratulated all Muslim Ummah both at home and in the Diaspora on this occasion.

He called on the Muslim Ummah to continue to imbibe the spirit of peace, kindness, and sacrifice as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon Him), and to also use the period to pray for unity, prosperity, and the stability of our country.

The Minister assured Nigerians that the Administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to safeguarding the lives and property of all Nigerians.

“While wishing the Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-ul-Adha celebration, the Minister advised all Nigerians to take responsibility in the resolve to hand over a prosperous Nigeria to our children,” the statement noted.