Collins Nnabuife- Abuja

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve its performance in the 25th February 2023 presidential election and address the shortcomings and complaints of political parties and their candidates in future elections.

The Council noted that election is the beauty of democracy and must be free, fair, credible, transparent, acceptable, inclusive, and peaceful, and urged the commission to be adequately prepared for the exercise before embarking on it and, if necessary, seek an extension of time to ensure it is properly conducted to meet international standard.

IPAC, in a statement signed by its National Chairman, Engr Yabagi Sani, commended Nigerians for embracing peace after the presidential election and enjoined aggrieved political parties and their candidates to approach the court for redress.

The statement said IPAC urged the Judiciary to justify the confidence the people reposed in it as the temple of justice and last hope of all aggrieved citizens and adjudicate on all election cases on merit, ensuring that justice is not only done but seen to have been done.

“As the umbrella body of the 18 registered political parties, IPAC will continue to consolidate and deepen the nation’s democracy, ensure an environment conducive to successful elections, political stability, enduring democracy, and wellbeing of Nigerians. Together, we will build a strong, virile, progressive, egalitarian, and just democratic nation”, IPAC added.