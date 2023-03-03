From: Ishola Michael, Bauchi

Barely one week after losing his reelection bid, the incumbent Senator representing Bauchi South Senatorial District in the upper chamber under the platform of the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP), Lawal Yahaya Gumau, alongside his campaign Coordinators and hundreds of supporters have dumped the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The development has, therefore, boosted the reelection bid of the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir who is the gubernatorial candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Lawal Yahaya Gumau announced this when he led his supporters, coordinators and well wishers to an interactive session with the Governor at Ramat House, Bauchi on Friday.

He thereby declared his support to the Governor’s reelection bid and directed all his supporters across the Bauchi South Senatorial District to massively vote for Bala Mohammed and all the State Assembly Candidates of the PDP in the forthcoming governorship and assembly elections in the state.

The federal lawmaker said that the Governor has performed above average and expectations of the people, hence the need for all and sundry to support him to succeed in his reelection bid for the execution of more developmental projects for the best interest of the state and its people.

Related News No Content Available

According to him, “The most important thing is not about the party, is the personality that attracted us to the party. I returned to PDP because of Kauran Bauchi who is my leader, mentor and a person who I always follow for me to succeed in politics.”

He stressed that, “I joined the Governor now because I want my people to feel the impact of democracy and after through investigation, I realised that Kauran Bauchi is the best and his performance is the main reason for us to come to him.”

He stressed that, “My supporters should thank God that we have a reliable leader who we can trust, Governor Bala Mohammed is a kind of leader that even without asking him, he will remember that he as a duty to do things.”

Yahaya Gumau further said that, “He is working not necessarily on what people asking him to do, he do what he believes is good for his people and therefore we must vote for His Excellency to enable him continue doing his good work for our dear Bauchi State.”

While responding, Bala Mohammed welcomed Senator Lawal Yahaya Gumau and all his supporters and campaign coordinators to the ruling People’s Democratic Party in the state.





The Governor promised to provide them with a level playing field to contribute positively towards the victory of all the candidates of PDP in the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections in the state.

He stressed that his administration will continue to be for all the people of the state without any segmentation assuring that every settlement across the state will be touched with one development project or the other.