NYSC launches medical outreach for 1000 patients in Bauchi community

Not fewer than 1000 patients with various illnesses in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State are to be treated free of charge during a 3-day medical outreach for rural dwellers in the Bauchi community.

The rural medical outreach is organised by the Bauchi state office of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) under the NYSC’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD).

Speaking during the commencement of the exercise, the state coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Namadi Abubakar, said that the outreach is open to more than 1000 members of the community who have various illnesses.

He added that ailments such as malaria, typhoid, hypertension, diarrhoea, cholera, and diabetes, among others, would be attended to free of charge stressing that COVID-19 vaccination will also be administered to the people of the community.

According to him, any other ailment that cannot be handled by the corps medical volunteers will be referred to a more competent hospital for treatment saying that, “As far as the programme is concerned, we have touched some nooks and crannies of Bauchi State.”

Namadi Abubakar added that, “Last year, we were in Duguri village in Alkaleri local government area. We were also in Giade, Toro and now in Bogoro LGA for the same programme and we are particular in going only to rural areas.”

According to him, “Our team which comprises of medical doctors, pharmacists, nurses and lab scientists are here to comfort these people with their expertise.”





“My expectation is that the people of this community would benefit a lot from this medical outreach because we brought the drugs that will take care of those ailments,” he said.

The council chairman said that, “I want to appreciate the gesture by the NYSC which has continued to sustain national unity, integration, and cohesion. I want to thank the NYSC for impacting on the lives of our people. I want to say this is a noble project.”