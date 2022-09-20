Impeachment: We have required number to defend Buhari, Lawan ― Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said that no lawmaker is talking about President Muhammadu Buhari’s impeachment, insisting that security, which formed part of the impeachment threat, has been addressed.

It will be recalled that the opposition in the Senate gave President Muhammadu Buhari six weeks ultimatum before the Senate went on two months recess to address the rising insecurity in the country or face impeachment.

As the Senate reconvened today (Tuesday), there are expectations that the impeachment threat against President Muhammadu Buhari will come alive.

Senator Kalu in a chat with journalists at the National Assembly complex in Abuja, however, allayed the fears that Buhari might be impeached, stressing that no lawmaker will be able to get the required number for the impeachment process against Buhari and Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Kalu added that even if such an issue is brought up again on the floor of the Senate that it will die naturally as the ruling party has the required number to defend Buhari and the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

“The issue of impeachment is a non-existing issue. Nobody is talking about it. Even if they try, they will fail because we have the number to resist it.

“There is nothing wrong with a lawmaker coming up with an impeachment threat but will they succeed, no. So, as far as I am concerned, there is no discussion about Buhari’s impeachment because security has improved.

“We have been meeting with the service chiefs and some of you were there and can testify that the issue of security has improved and it will keep improving,” Kalu said

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu also appealed to his tribal people not to make the presidency a regional issue but wait for their turn and work with other zones in the country to achieve their ambition.

“This thing is about party winning election. I have chosen to be in APC. Why will I vote against Tinubu? It’s madness, and I’m not going to do it. Elections go along party lines, not along tribal lines.

“For me, we will wait for another time and see how all Nigerians will agree to zone the presidency to Igbo land. But for now, our presidential candidate is Bola Ahmed Tinubu”. Uzor Kalu said.

He also assured the Igbo in the country to key into Tinubu’s presidency saying that Igbo people will be the biggest beneficiaries.

“Tinubu is strategic, he will make his presidency beneficial to the Igbos. The Igbos will be the biggest beneficiaries of Tinubu’s presidency,” he stressed.

