Floods submerge 400 houses in Plateau 

Latest News
By Isaac Shobayo
Floods houses Plateau ,Flood, houses, Kogi, Flood killed 29, destroyed over 14,000 houses in 2021
FILE PHOTO
Following four days of torrential rain in parts of Pilgani District of Langtang North local government council of Plateau State, no fewer than 400 houses have been submerged and several hectares of farmland washed away.

The communities most affected in the council include Zamadede, Shilur, Pishe, Agwangani, Galang and several other areas in the council.
A resident of one of the affected communities, Nantip Mallam, said the entire local government in the past four days has been experiencing heavy rain accompanied by floods, adding that at the last count, more than 200 people have been displaced by the rain.

When contacted, the Executive Chairman of Langtang North Council, Barrister Rimven Zulfa, said “We received reports of the flooding in the communities and would look into it and ensure that the necessary agencies are contacted so that succour would be provided to our people .”

He appealed to those living in flood-prone areas to leave, as the danger of flooding is not yet over, and called on all the relevant agencies to come to the aid of the victims.

Zulfa added that his administration would continue to prioritise the interests and welfare of the people of the local government area, whose mandate he holds in trust, in line with the vision of Governor Simon Lalong.

Barrister Zulfa further added, “We would work out modalities to tackle flooding in our rural communities.

You might also like
Latest News

Impeachment: We have required number to defend Buhari, Lawan ― Kalu

Latest News

Seyi Makinde annual essay competition 2022 to empower youths 

Latest News

Former DSS personnel, brother, 8 others arrested over bullion van robbery

Latest News

Market guard killed in Plateau, seven suspects apprehended

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More