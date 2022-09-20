Floods submerge 400 houses in Plateau 

The communities most affected in the council include Zamadede, Shilur, Pishe, Agwangani, Galang and several other areas in the council.

A resident of one of the affected communities, Nantip Mallam, said the entire local government in the past four days has been experiencing heavy rain accompanied by floods, adding that at the last count, more than 200 people have been displaced by the rain.

When contacted, the Executive Chairman of Langtang North Council, Barrister Rimven Zulfa, said “We received reports of the flooding in the communities and would look into it and ensure that the necessary agencies are contacted so that succour would be provided to our people .”

He appealed to those living in flood-prone areas to leave, as the danger of flooding is not yet over, and called on all the relevant agencies to come to the aid of the victims.