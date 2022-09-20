Floods submerge 400 houses in Plateau
When contacted, the Executive Chairman of Langtang North Council, Barrister Rimven Zulfa, said “We received reports of the flooding in the communities and would look into it and ensure that the necessary agencies are contacted so that succour would be provided to our people .”
He appealed to those living in flood-prone areas to leave, as the danger of flooding is not yet over, and called on all the relevant agencies to come to the aid of the victims.
Barrister Zulfa further added, “We would work out modalities to tackle flooding in our rural communities.
