Impeachment: Oyo assembly directs Chief Judge to set up probe panel on deputy governor

IN apparent continuation of the impeachment process against the Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan, the Oyo House of Assembly, on Wednesday, passed a resolution mandating the state Chief Judge, Munta Abimbola to appoint a seven-member panel to investigate the allegations it levelled against Olaniyan.

Twenty-three members on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had on June 17 levelled allegations of gross misconduct, abuse of office, financial recklessness, abandonment of office, insubordination and other offences against Olaniyan.

Wednesday’s resolution came after a motion, jointly sponsored by the Majority Leader, Honourable Sanjo Adedoyin and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) whip of the Assembly, Honourable Akintunde Olajide, was presented at the day’s plenary. At the plenary presided over by Speaker, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin, the legislature said the panel is expected to report its findings on the investigation within three months.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The assembly said it invoked the provisions of section 188 (3) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) because the deputy governor had not responded to the copy of the allegations served him by the legislature.

The Assembly added that it was also invoking the provision of section 188 (4) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) to request the Chief Judge of Oyo State to appoint panel of seven persons of unquestionable integrity to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct against Olaniyan.

With the mandate to the chief judge, Speaker of the Assembly said further action on the impeachment process against the deputy governor will continue after the investigative panel set up by the chief judge reports its findings.

Ogundoyin said: “We have no say on whether the state deputy governor is guilty or not. The issue will be determined by the seven-member to be constituted by the Chief Judge.”

Meanwhile, an Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan, on Wednesday fixed July 26 for judgment in a suit filed by the Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan, challenging the impeachment process served on him by the state House of Assembly.

Justice Ladiran Akintola adjourned the case for judgment after the submission of written addresses and responses to the originating summons and counter affidavits by the parties. Olaniyan, had jointly filed a suit against the state House of Assembly; the Speaker, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin and the House Clerk over the impeachment process against him by the lawmakers.