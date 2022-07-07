NYSC denies rape of corps members in Akwa Ibom robbery attack

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Thursday, confirmed a robbery attack on its Akwa-Ibom State lodge but denied reports of the rape of corps members by the gunmen.

It was reacting to reports that gunmen attacked, raped and robbed corps members of their valuables.

In a statement, the Akwa Ibom State Coordinator, Mrs Ekwe Chinyere, said a visit was paid to the affected corps members for an on-the-spot-assessment.

She said her interaction with the said corps members revealed that 21 corps members who occupy the said property were attacked by thieves at about 1 am.

“In the process, the invaders took their valuables, including phones, laptops, and some cash. They confirmed that no bodily harm was meted on them, and no corps member was raped,” the statement partly read.

She also said, “that the State Commissioner of Police has assured the corps members and members of the public that an investigation on the matter has been launched and that the culprits will soon be apprehended.

“Meanwhile, the commissioner has equally detailed surveillance around the area with a promise to extend the same to other corps lodges.

“Accordingly, the state coordinator has reaffirmed that there was no incident of rape. She, therefore, urged the corps members in the state to go about their lawful duties and make use of the security phone lines already provided, while in distressed situations.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

In a country where economic deficit and unemployment have become the order of the day, conceptualizing a business idea in Nigeria and subsequently starting it can be likened to a goldmine which offers an opportunity for people to tap into a better livelihood.

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…