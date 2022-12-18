Imo stands still for Atiku, Okowa

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, on Saturday, got a rousing welcome as they took their campaign to Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Addressing a large crowd of supporters at Heroes Square along Concord Hotel Owerri, venue of the rally, Atiku promised to rid the country of insecurity and restore peaceful coexistence if elected president of the country in 2023.

He pledged to return to the state as president to sit down with the people with a view to settling security challenges amicably.

Atiku, who said that from time immemorial that he had associated with the Igbo nation, assured them that as president by 2023, he would set aside a total sum of $10b for business men and women in the state and other parts of the country.

He assured for creation of jobs and enabling environment for business to thrive in the state and in the entire South-East zone.

He called on the people of Imo State to vote for PDP in the 2023 national elections. In his own remarks, the vice-presidential candidate and governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, affirmed that Atiku would revive and grow Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with $10 billion.

He charged party faithful in the state to take the campaigns to the homes of the people to assure them that the PDP would resolve all security and economic challenges facing the nation, if elected.

“What I am seeing here today shows that you are indeed working very hard for the PDP and I am convinced that PDP will win the election in February, 2023.

“I am very convinced that you are very ready to work for the PDP because you have come here in very large numbers.

“I urge you all to go to all our communities and preach to the people about the programmes and policies of the PDP as encapsulated in the Atiku’s ‘Covenant with Nigerians’.

“Only Atiku can unite Nigeria and rescue us out of the dire situation the APC has placed Nigerians with their inept leadership.

“Atiku has assured of a 10 billion dollar fund to support MSMES and you can be assured that whatever he says, he does.

“I have gone to various parts of the country and I am convinced that Atiku and PDP will win the election and when that happens, Imo State will be counted among the states won by the PDP,” he stated.

On his part, National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, said Imo had been a traditional PDP state since 1999 and urged the people to work together to win the presidential election for the party in 2023.





“Once we have won the presidency, then be assured that Imo will be back to PDP. If you vote PDP be sure of economic growth because without security you cannot develop.

“We shall tackle insecurity so that our people can return to their various endeavours,” he stated.

Ayu warned against division in the party and urged the leaders to unite and work for the party’s victory in 2023, saying “We will not accept division in our party; everybody must work together to produce victory for the party”.

Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, said Atiku Abubakar remained the only candidate to unify the country and bring back the industries and create jobs for the people.

The campaign team, which had earlier paid a visit to the Imo State Traditional Rulers’ Council led by the chairman, Eze (Dr) Emmanuel Okeke (Eze Imo), had in attendance Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki; former governors of Imo, Chief Achike Udenwa and Chief Emeka Ihedioha.

Others include former governor of old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo, former national chairman of the party, John Nwodo; former Senate President, Adolphus Wagbara and Senator Ben Obi.