Imo govt proposes scholarship for 18 students

Imo government has proposed to offer scholarships to 18 students in Oguta Local Government Area, LGA, of the state up to tertiary level.

The Senior Special Adviser, to the Governor of Imo State, on Humanitarian Services and Social Development, Mrs Calista Anene, disclosed this on Thursday at Assumpta Girls High School Oguta, while addressing participants of the just concluded Pilot Scholarship Test.

Anene disclosed that the prospective beneficiaries were students who just gained admissions into tertiary institutions from Oguta LGA, who participated in the scholarship test and were selected from the 21 communities in the Oguta council area.

“The governor of Imo State through my office will sponsor 18 students from Oguta up to tertiary level.

“The program is strategically packaged for the 21 secondary schools and autonomous communities in Oguta council area by my office as part of the government’s philanthropic efforts to assist in educational development in the rural communities, it was a way her office would help the 3Rs agenda of the governor,” she announced.

Anene noted that despite the economic situation in the state, the government would sustain the program yearly, just as she described education as the best empowerment for Nigerian youths and enjoined them to jettison antisocial activities.

Reacting, one of the participants Miss Amarachi Dagogo expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the examination and thanked the government for the kind gesture.

She said the examination was transparently conducted, saying, ” everything was transparently and fairly done, we are impressed, this is the first of its kind in this LGA.”

