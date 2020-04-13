Imo gov tests negative for coronavirus

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has tested negative for coronavirus, the Commissioner for Information, Mr Declan Emelumba, disclosed on Monday.

Emelumba, in a statement in Owerri, the state capital, said that it was important members of the public were aware of the governor’s COVID-19 status.

On further enquiry about the result, the commissioner told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone that a team from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) took the governor’s sample on Saturday.

“The result of the governor’s sample was released today (Monday), the governor tested negative for COVID-19,” Emelumba told NAN.

He said that the state government wished all residents safe as they observed the stay-at-home directive to contain the pandemic.