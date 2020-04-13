COVID-19: FG working on comprehensive package for health workers

The Federal Government, through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, is already working on a comprehensive package for health workers in the frontline of the battle against COVID-19 pandemic, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said on Monday.

The Minister also warned health professionals and the health workers that it was very risky to treat coronavirus patients in private homes or in the hospital establishments without IPC training and accreditation.

Speaking during the daily update on the pandemic in Abuja, Dr Ehanire said the PTF is working on compensation packages to recognise the sacrifices and to further motivate the healthcare workers, who directly take on the coronavirus challenge.

He said: “The Federal Ministry of Health through the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) continues to support response activities in states with new outbreaks, through timely deployment of Rapid Response teams.

“The accreditation team has finalized protocols for use in accrediting isolation and treatment centres, to assure maintenance of standards. Four centres have been accredited in the Abuja metropolis, which I inspected over the weekend and certified as ready to use. The ministry and FCT shall be meeting to harmonize their functions.

“The case management team has concluded the training of healthcare workers in Abuja who will be attending to patients in these isolation and treatment centres. I enjoin states to adhere to the standards advised by the accreditation team and also again advise my professional colleagues that it is very risky to be treating coronavirus patients in private homes or in their hospital establishments without IPC training and accreditation.

“The hazard is serious with regard to self-infection and cross infection, evidence of which has manifested in some states.”

The minister added: “The Federal Ministry of Health began a comprehensive review of the Health sector corvid-19 response this morning, in order to build a new robust strategic Action Plan and structure that addresses expected challenges of the imminent community transmission phase. The outcomes will be made public in a few days.

“The PTF is working on compensation packages to recognize the sacrifices and to further motivate the brave healthcare workers, who directly take on the coronavirus challenge.

“It goes beyond the well-known Group Life Insurance for public servants, the routine workmen’s compensation and health workers hazard allowance. Details of the new package will be made available later, but we must laud the offer of free Life insurance for 5,000 health workers, donated by a private Insurance Company.”

