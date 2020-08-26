Immortalise Oliyide, Akintola

The time has come for the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to honour two prominent Nigerian citizens and legal icons of great talents: Professor Olusesan Oliyide and Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN).

Professor Olusesan Oliyide is the immediate former dean Faculty of Law, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun state while Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN) is the former APC governorship aspirant in the APC governorship primary election conducted in 2019 in Oyo state.

For several years, both Professor Oliyide and Chief Akintola (SAN), known by many Nigerians home and abroad as legal giants, have been using their good offices silently to assist the children of under privileged without making it known to the public. It is my humble opinion as a Nigerian who has benefited from their good deeds to bring this to the notice of President Buhari so as not to forget to include their names while compiling the lists of notable Nigerians for this year’s national award.

It is the duty of government to recognise and also cherish the good deeds of its patriotic citizens by honouring them with national honour. If this is done, this will encourage them to do more and it will also gear up other Nigerians to help the children of the poor.

Government alone can’t do everything for the masses; successful Nigerians should join the government to liberate the children of the poor who are indigent law students in Nigeria from the shackles of poverty.

Jimoh Mumin Esq, Ibadan.

