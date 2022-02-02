I’m working on new approach to end insurgency ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday announced that his administration is embarking on a revised approach to addressing the 13-year conflict and insurgency in the North-East and will not relent in efforts towards a return to peace and normalcy.

He, has, therefore, pledged that Nigerians in the region will, in the coming months, witness a change from the protracted insurgency to peace and development in their respective communities.

The President spoke at the inauguration of the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Return and Resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-East of Nigeria, which preceded the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the presidential villa, Abuja.

He said: “At the advent of this administration in 2015, I pledged to Nigerians that I will restore peace in the North-East and return it to the path of development and growth. I remain committed to this promise.

“To the people of the North-East, particularly the children and future of the North-East, we will never forget you and your courage, sacrifice and endurance have been exemplary.

“I pledge to you that in the coming months you will begin to witness a shift away from a protracted insurgency to peacebuilding, stabilization, and ultimately development in your respective communities as we embark on a revised approach to addressing this conflict- A Return to Normalcy.”

The President stressed that the committee’s terms of reference entail a shift from managing the situation to activating a permanent solution for effective and practicable restoration.

He said the committee, among others, is expected to develop a concise three-year action plan by the end of March 2022 that incorporates national and state-level plans, providing a clear pathway for the restoration of peace and development in the North-East.

According to him, the committee will also develop and implement a phased plan for the repatriation, returns, resettlement of IDPs and restoration of livelihoods, incorporating global best practices that give dignity to the affected populations.

He added that it will also be responsible for the development and implementation of a coordinated peacebuilding and reconciliation programme that is culturally appropriate and community-driven.

Similarly, the committee is also saddled with the responsibility of strengthening collaboration with key donors, development partners and private sector organisations that are critical to the mobilisation of resources and implementation of programmes.

President Buhari charged the committee members to adopt the guiding principles of accountability, delineation of duty and community-driven methods to address issues.

He further stated: ”Members will dedicate more time to the conduct of field visits to regularly engage with state government, communities and key stakeholders.

“‘Due to prevailing fiscal constraints, Ministries, Departments and Agencies will utilise existing budgetary resources and repurpose funds to programmes approved under this initiative.”

President Buhari directed the committee to submit a monthly progress report whilst the first progress review meeting will be held in the first week of March 2022.

Underscoring the enormous task ahead of the Committee, the President said: “History beckons and Nigeria calls on you to be the team that finally charts this new path to the restoration of sustainable progress in the North East and I strongly believe this could lead to the birthing of a template for addressing insurgency and instability in other parts of our country and across the world.

“Failure to deliver on this task you have been assigned is not an option.”

The President also used the occasion to commend Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, who was present at the inauguration with his Gombe counterpart, Inuwa Yahaya, for his unparalleled commitment to his people and exemplary leadership.

He also expressed appreciation to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) for support in the area of coordination of humanitarian actors and the UNDP regional stabilisation facility, which is providing support in the area of security and the rule of law.

The members of the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Return and Resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-East are the Ministers of Finance, Budget & National Planning; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development; Interior; Foreign Affairs and Defence.

Others are the National Security Adviser, Inspector-General of Police, Chief of Defence Staff, Director General, State Security, Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Director-General, North-East Development Commission, Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants & Internally Displaced Persons, Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency and Chief of Defence Intelligence.

Speaking to correspondents later, Zulum expressed delight over the committee’s inauguration as he said that displaced persons will now be repatriated and the issue of repentant Boko Haram insurgents further addressed.

He said: “Indeed, we are so much happy, especially those of us that are in the North East because thousands of people were displaced, some are taking refuge in the Republic of Chad, in the Republic of Niger, Cameroon. And this is the time that the federal government of Nigeria, in collaboration with the state government, of the North East, will facilitate the repatriation of the internally displaced persons that are living in our neighbouring countries to Nigeria.

“The committee is also to look into the management of the repentant Boko Haram members.

“So, indeed, we are so grateful and the entire northeastern government will give maximum support to this committee. We will provide the necessary support to the federal government under the Distinguished Leadership of Mr President, we shall provide on support and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and others and the military to ensure that this process yields the desired result.”

