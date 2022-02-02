JUST IN: Emirates resumes flight operations to Nigeria February 5

Following the approval granted by the Nigerian government to the United Arab Emirates authorities for the resumption of flights between the two countries, Emirates, one of the carriers from the UAE has announced its decision to restart flights from Dubai to Nigeria from 5 February 2022.

The airline will operate to and from Abuja and Lagos with daily flights, providing more choice, comfort and enhanced connectivity for travellers connecting to Dubai and over 120 destinations.

According to a statement from the UAE airline: “Emirates will operate to Abuja with EK 785 and 786. EK 785 will depart Dubai at 1100hrs, arriving in Abuja at 1540hrs. The return flight, EK 786 will take off from Abuja at 1900, arriving in Dubai at 0435hrs the next day.

“Emirates flight EK 783 to Lagos will depart Dubai at 1030hrs, arriving in Lagos at 1540hrs. The return flight EK 784 will depart Lagos at 1810hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0415hrs the next day. All flights can be booked on emirates.com, with OTAs and via travel agents.

“All passengers travelling from Nigeria with Dubai as their final destination require a 48 hour PCR test. Passengers must present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted at an approved facility, and validity must be calculated from the time the sample was collected. Upon arrival in Dubai, passengers will undergo an additional Covid-19 PCR test and remain in self-quarantine until the results of the test are received.

Passengers travelling from Nigeria and transiting in Dubai are required to follow the rules and requirements of their final destination.

Emirates further declared that since it safely resumed tourism activity in July 2020, Dubai remained one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations, especially during the winter season.

“The city is open for international business and leisure visitors. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world-class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences. It was one of the world’s first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) which endorses Dubai’s comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.”

