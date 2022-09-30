I’m going to Senate to offer best representation, advance Ndigbo Course ― Umahi

Governor David Umahi has vowed to offer the best senatorial representation to the people of Ebonyi South district, and further advance the cause of Ndi Igbo and disadvantaged Nigerians when elected in the 2023 general election.

Umahi disclosed this while expressing joy over his victory at the Appeal Court of Nigeria where he was affirmed the authentic senatorial candidate for Ebonyi South district under the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The Court of Appeal, Abuja had on Friday, dismissed the appeal of Ann Nwanyibuife Agom-Eze and also set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court and all the orders it made challenging Governor David Umahi’s victory.

Umahi then lauded the judiciary for its forthrightness and dependability as an impartial arbiter in human conflicts.

According to him in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Strategy, Chief Chooks Oko, With the judgement, the court has once again, asserted its inviolate position as the hope of all seekers of justice.

He beckoned all the stakeholders of the district to join hands with him and the APC to deliver other quality candidates in the 2023 general elections.

“My journey to the Nigerian senate is the will of God. I want to express gratitude to God for the just-delivered judgement of the Abuja Court of Appeal which confirmed me as the authentic flag bearer for the Ebonyi South Senatorial election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

“Consequently, I heartily appreciate the citizens of the senatorial district in particular, and the entire state for their prayers, steadfastness and goodwill which culminated in the victorious judgement.

“I wish to seize this opportunity to strengthen my vow of offering the best senatorial representation to the good people of the senatorial district even as I, pledge to use the position to further advance the cause of Ndi Igbo and disadvantaged Nigerians,” He said.

