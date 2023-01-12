I’m committed to making relatable music, says Meskill

Fast-rising Afrop music sensation, Inyere Peters Jephthah famous as Meskill has disclosed that he’s committed to making relatable and evergreen music rather than just entertaining music listeners, insisting that nothing else matters to him more than dishing out quality songs.

The singer who is also planning to release a new album against the back drop of back to back hit singles which took his music career to new heights in the last few years also said that when looks at the legendary artistes in Nigeria and beyond “they are the ones who were intentional about their craft and released timeless songs.”

Describing his music as a unique combination of dancehall, Afrobeats and hip hop rhythms from his hometown in Port-Harcourt , Rives State capital, Meskill pointed out that he has never stopped believing in his ability to make quality songs despite the competitive nature of the music industry.

On what has kept him going despite being an independent artiste, Meskill maintained that pushing his music all by himself and his team has not been a easy ride but he is willing to pour more of himself into his craft to bring out the best all the time.

“For me, making music goes beyond entertaining the people. I want to make a music that generations after me will not be able to discard. When you listen to legendary songs from Ebenezer Obey, King Sunny Ade and others, you will realise that they had foresight and were intentional about their career and more importantly their songs”, he said.

