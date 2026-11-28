The Commander of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mining Marshals, Assistant Commandant of Corps Attah John Onoja, has called on security agencies to end institutional rivalry and intelligence hoarding to strengthen the fight against insecurity and illegal mining.

Onoja said Nigeria’s security challenges could not be effectively tackled through isolated institutional efforts, urging agencies to embrace intelligence sharing and joint operations.

He made the call while delivering a lecture at the third edition of the RazorNews Inter-Agency Cooperation Lectures and Awards held at Shoregate Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking on the theme, “Inter-Agency Synergy for National Security: Strengthening Intelligence Sharing and Joint Operations,” he advocated a shift from what he described as “vertical policing” to “horizontal policing”, where agencies prioritise collective security objectives over institutional interests.

He identified institutional ego, jurisdictional disputes and reluctance to share intelligence as major obstacles to effective security operations in the country.

To demonstrate the benefits of collaboration, Onoja cited the conviction of 15 illegal miners by the Federal High Court, Abuja, on November 24, 2026.

According to him, the suspects were arrested by the Nigerian Army and handed over to the Mining Marshals through the Army Headquarters. The NSCDC subsequently investigated and prosecuted them, leading to their conviction and the imposition of varying prison terms and fines.

He described the development as evidence of how intelligence sharing and cooperation among security agencies could produce results that individual institutions might find difficult to achieve independently.

“This is what the power of synergy can deliver,” he said.

Onoja warned that institutional rivalry and intelligence hoarding often gave criminals an advantage, stressing the need for joint training, coordinated operations and respect for the operational mandates of security agencies.

“When agencies hoard intelligence and refuse to work together, criminals benefit. When agencies fight over jurisdiction, criminals escape. When agencies refuse to conduct joint operations, the nation loses,” he said.

He, however, stressed that inter-agency cooperation must be guided by professionalism, accountability and respect for fundamental human rights. He disclosed that the Mining Marshals had no pending human rights violation case in court.

The commander commended the leadership of the NSCDC Commandant-General, Prof. Abubakar Ahmed Audi, whom he described as an advocate of the three Cs: Collaboration, Cooperation and Coordination.

He added that the Mining Marshals were working with the Nigerian Army, Department of State Services, Nigeria Police Force and Nigeria Immigration Service to protect the country’s mineral resources and combat illegal mining.

In his keynote address, delivered on his behalf, the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, also called for stronger collaboration among security agencies, noting that no single institution could tackle the country’s complex security challenges alone.

He urged security agencies to improve intelligence exchange, communication and operational planning, noting that criminal networks often operated across jurisdictional boundaries.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Tijani, similarly highlighted the importance of intelligence sharing and joint operations in strengthening security efforts in the state.

The chairman of the occasion, Major General Raymond Ochei (retd.), also called for greater institutional trust, warning that rivalry, intelligence hoarding and jurisdictional disagreements could undermine the country’s security response.

The event also featured the presentation of awards to individuals and institutions recognised for their contributions to national security, public safety, humanitarian service and inter-agency cooperation.

Disu received the Outstanding Counter-Terrorism and Counter-Insurgency Service Award, while Tijani was presented with the Community Policing and Public Safety Award.

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Olubode Ojajuni, was named Outstanding Police Officer of the Year 2026.

Other recipients included Chief Dr Yeye Afolashade Shona-Aluko, who received the RazorNews Hero in Philanthropy Award, and the Chairman of Chisco Group, High Chief Dr Chidi Anyaegbu, who received the RazorNews Humanitarian and Peace Building Award.

CSP Omolola Opeifa and CC Honey Ogundeyi were also recognised for their contributions to the security and road safety sectors, alongside Precious Ijeoma Igbowelundu, Adedotun Sunday Kehinde and Mrs Mary Abayomi Fatile.

The Lagos State Commandant’s Office of the NSCDC was among the institutional award recipients, while the Conveners of Prayer and Support for the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies received the Outstanding Security Sector Cadre of the Year Award.

The organiser, Mr Sunday Odita, said the annual event was designed to recognise individuals and institutions contributing to national security while providing a platform for engagement among security agencies, the media and other stakeholders.

He added that citizens, traditional institutions and community leaders also had important roles to play in strengthening the country’s security architecture.

Reiterating his position, Onoja said security agencies must rise above institutional interests and work towards a common national purpose.

“Nigeria is bigger than any agency. Nigeria is bigger than any uniform. Nigeria is bigger than any one of us,” he said.