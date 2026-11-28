The Oyo State Government has dismissed reports claiming that Governor Seyi Makinde plans to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race, endorse another candidate or merge the structure of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) in the state with another political party.

The government described the reports as false and misleading, insisting that Makinde remained committed to his presidential ambition and the continued growth of the APM.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, stated this in a press release, saying there was no arrangement for Makinde to step down for any presidential candidate or merge the APM structure with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) or any other party.

Olanrewaju said, “Governor Makinde has no intention whatsoever of withdrawing from the presidential race, stepping down for any candidate, or dismantling the APM structure in Oyo State. Any claim to the contrary is a fabrication and should be treated with the contempt it deserves.”

He explained that although opposition political parties were exploring possible areas of collaboration ahead of the 2027 general elections, no agreement had been reached on adopting a common presidential candidate.

“It is therefore preposterous to insinuate that Governor Makinde has agreed to step down for any presidential candidate,” he added.

The media aide also dismissed reports of an alleged arrangement to abandon the party’s governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly candidates in favour of another political platform.

He described as unfounded suggestions that the governor was seeking to exchange his presidential ambition for a political appointment or sacrifice the interests of party members and candidates.

According to him, Makinde does not make decisions affecting party members and candidates through secret arrangements or political horse-trading.

“Those who know Governor Makinde understand that he does not make decisions affecting the future of party members and candidates through secret arrangements or political horse-trading. Such claims are inconsistent with his character, leadership style, and long-standing commitment to consultation, transparency, and due process,” he said.

Olanrewaju reaffirmed that Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi remained the APM governorship candidate in Oyo State, while all the party’s National Assembly, State Assembly and other candidates retained its support.

He said the party’s structures remained operational and its candidates were actively pursuing their respective campaigns ahead of the 2027 elections.

“The facts remain that Governor Makinde is contesting the 2027 presidential election. The APM remains intact. Its structures remain fully operational. Its candidates remain committed, and its members remain united behind a shared vision for Nigeria and Oyo State,” the statement read.

Olanrewaju attributed the circulation of the reports to alleged attempts by political opponents and mischief-makers to create confusion and uncertainty within the party.

He urged party members, supporters and stakeholders to disregard the reports, reiterating that there was no agreement for Makinde to withdraw from the presidential contest, endorse another candidate or move the APM structure in Oyo State to the ADC.

“Governor Makinde remains focused on his presidential campaign. The party remains united. The candidates remain committed, and the Allied People’s Movement remains firmly on course for the 2027 elections,” he said.