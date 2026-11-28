The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) mock exercise in Zamfara State has recorded low turnout, as residents attributed the poor participation to inadequate awareness and the late arrival of election materials at some polling units.

Some residents who participated in the exercise commended INEC for organising the mock exercise as part of preparations for a hitch-free, credible and reliable election.

Tribune Online gathered that some participants said it took them less than two minutes to get accredited with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and cast their ballots.

However, investigation revealed that there was low turnout across the polling units where the exercise was taking place in Gusau and Maru towns of the state.

Some participants from the two towns, Mallam Hassan and Mohammed Maru, commended INEC for the quick accreditation process with BVAS and urged the commission to maintain the tempo ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Similarly, the mock exercise conducted by INEC in selected polling units in Benue State on Saturday recorded low turnout, although the process was seamless in some of the locations visited.

Our correspondent, who monitored the exercise in Makurdi, the state capital, observed that only a few voters turned out to participate.

Some of the polling units visited included Madikpo Tokunbo Market Polling Unit in Central South Mission Ward, LGEA Primary School Wurukum Polling Unit in Wailomayo Ward and Mbajuku in Agan, all in Makurdi Local Government Area of the state.

At Madikpo Tokunbo Market Polling Unit, 11 out of 754 registered voters came out for the mock exercise.

An INEC official at the polling unit, Mrs Salamatu Idris, said 11 voters were accredited and participated in the mock election.

She, however, described the exercise as successful, stating that the BVAS device functioned properly throughout the accreditation and voting process.

“We have done the exercise successfully and without any problem. We are making efforts to encourage people to turn out,” she said.

Meanwhile, at Mbajuku Polling Unit, only three voters were recorded to have turned up for the exercise at the time our correspondent visited the polling unit.

The Assistant Presiding Officer, Tamen Theophilus, said the process took less than a minute to capture and process a single voter, who would then proceed to cast a ballot in the mock exercise.

He stated that the accreditation and capturing processes were smooth and fast, adding that the result of the exercise would be uploaded to the IReV portal at the close of the exercise by 2:30 p.m.

At the time of filing this report, INEC’s Public Relations Officer in Benue State, Peace Ogoyi, told newsmen that the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mallam Aminu Idris, alongside members of the commission’s management team in the state, were monitoring the ongoing mock accreditation exercise in Otukpo Local Government Area, Benue South Senatorial District, at Polling Unit 07/19/08/002.