Illegal Mining: Adeleke Disbands Mining JTF, Orders Reconstitution

Latest News
By Adeolu Adeyemo
Adeleke Mining JTF
Osun state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has disbanded the state’s Mining Joint Taskforce (JTF) and ordered the immediate handing over of all government vehicles and documents in possession of JTF to the Solid Minerals Committee.
The governor in a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed explained that the decision was taken as a follow-up to the disbandment, the State Governor has further issued instructions for the reconstitution of the JTF.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…

 

Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy

LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…

 

FG To Discontinue Cash Withdrawal From Public Accounts

The Federal Government is putting the final touches to all necessary measures to stop cash withdrawal from federal, state, and local government accounts. The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur, revealed…

 

Reps Probe Crude Oil Sales Over $2.4bn Revenue Loss

The House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to investigate the allegation bothering on the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue accruing from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export from 2014 till date…

 

Emefiele/DSS Tango: Falana Asks Judiciary To Treat Civil Liberty Cases Equally

LEADING rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, on Tuesday addressed the controversial move by the nation’s secret police to arrest and detain the embattled Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele…

 

EDITORIAL: CBN’s New Cash Withdrawal Limits

As a follow-up to its redesign of the N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently announced a new policy that mandates deposit money banks and other financial institutions to ensure that…

 

He said the State Governor had two weeks ago announced far-reaching reform of the solid mineral sector which include stopping unauthorized mining, addressing challenges of mining-related environmental degradation, and ensuring Osun state gets her due return from the sector.
“Governor Adeleke had also set up a Solid Mineral Committee to look into activities of stakeholders within the sector to put an end to revenue leakages, unauthorized appropriation of solid minerals and tackling increasing criminal activities around the mining communities,” the statement stressed.
” I consequently direct the Chairman of the Solid Mineral Committee to take necessary steps to ensure a seamless transition from the old to the new JTF. The new team when constituted must operate with the utmost professionalism with zero tolerance for misconduct”, Governor Adeleke directed.

You might also like
Latest News

Adeleke approves payment of December salaries, pensions

Latest News

Police apprehend 3 kidnappers, rescues victim in Osun

Latest News

Osun: PDP reacts to Appeal Court’s judgment on Adeleke

Latest News

10,000 PDP members dump party for APC in Osun

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More