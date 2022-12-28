Illegal Mining: Adeleke Disbands Mining JTF, Orders Reconstitution

Osun state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has disbanded the state’s Mining Joint Taskforce (JTF) and ordered the immediate handing over of all government vehicles and documents in possession of JTF to the Solid Minerals Committee.

The governor in a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed explained that the decision was taken as a follow-up to the disbandment, the State Governor has further issued instructions for the reconstitution of the JTF.

He said the State Governor had two weeks ago announced far-reaching reform of the solid mineral sector which include stopping unauthorized mining, addressing challenges of mining-related environmental degradation, and ensuring Osun state gets her due return from the sector.

“Governor Adeleke had also set up a Solid Mineral Committee to look into activities of stakeholders within the sector to put an end to revenue leakages, unauthorized appropriation of solid minerals and tackling increasing criminal activities around the mining communities,” the statement stressed.

” I consequently direct the Chairman of the Solid Mineral Committee to take necessary steps to ensure a seamless transition from the old to the new JTF. The new team when constituted must operate with the utmost professionalism with zero tolerance for misconduct”, Governor Adeleke directed.