No rift between Bello and I — Kogi Deputy Governor

Kogi State Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja has said there is no rift between him and his Boss, the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

Chief Edward Onoja made this known during the thanksgiving service of Emonyoku family thanksgiving day held at Emonyoku – Ogugu in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State.

He said that he acknowledged God who elevated Governor Bello to the position of Kogi State Governor and would have no reason whatsoever to be in any rift with his Boss.

At the event, he announced that Governor Yahaya Bello donated a Honda vehicle to the Pastor of United Evangelical Church Emanyoku, Peugeot 406 to the National President of the Emanyoku family union and a 32-seater bus to Emanyoku Community secondary school.

Chief Onoja further said as a former Chief of Staff and now Deputy Governor he has continued to serve his Boss and Kogi State faithfully and with the fear of God.

Chief Onoja called on the Kogi people to continue to support the new Direction administration of Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello.

He also advised Kogi People to avoid spreading non-existing stories between him and his Boss saying no one can put asunder their good and positive relationship which has helped in the physical development of Kogi State in the last seven years.

On the thanksgiving day, Chief Onoja said God has done a lot for Emonyoku community in terms of physical development and hence the reason for the annual thanksgiving by members of Emonyoku community.

He maintained that the thanksgiving day will continue to be an annual event and will continue to signify an annual bowl of thanksgiving to God Almighty for his people.

The thanksgiving day witnessed the presentation of awards, the raising of over six million naira scholarship funds for indigent students of Emonyoku community and a session of worship to Almighty God.

The member representing. Bassa and Olamaboro constituencies, Hon Ranyi Daniya, Hon Anthony Ujah and other notable dignitaries graced the occasion.