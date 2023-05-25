President-elect Bola Tinubu has vowed not to disappoint Nigerians, recognizing the trust that will be placed upon him as that nation’s President after May 29 inauguration.

He made the declaration on Thursday in his acceptance speech after President Muhammadu Buhari conferred on him the National Honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) at the presidential villa, Abuja.

He assured that he understands the magnitude of the honour bestowed upon him and the responsibility that comes with it.

Tinubu: “I understand the magnitude of the honour conferred on me today and the task ahead. Nigerians deserve no less.

“You (Buhari) have charted the course and I shall not disappoint you.”

The former Lagos State governor becomes the 16th person to be given the GCFR Honour following in the footsteps of Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, Shehu Shagari, Olusegun Obasanjo, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ibrahim Babangida, Ernest Shonekan, Sani Abacha, Umaru Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan and Moshood Abiola.

Others awardees are the late British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II, late South African President, Nelson Mandela and former Libyan Leader, Muammar Gaddafi.

Buhari also conferred Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima. with the honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

Buhari had earlier, handed three key transition documents to Tinubu in line with Executive Order 14 mandating the transition council to issue handover notes containing proposed policy direction to the incoming administration, amongst other things.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE