Barely four days to the end of the current administration, Sokoto State Governor-elect, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has appointed Mallam Abubakar Bawa, as the press secretary, government house.

This is contained in a press statement signed by the Secretary of the Transition Committee, Ibrahim Dadi Adare, and made available to newsmen on Thursday.

According to the statement, the governor elect while congratulating the newly appointed press secretary, further advised him to use his wealth of experience to discharge in his new responsibility.

He further urged him to ensure that government policies and programmes are well publicized.

