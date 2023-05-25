The Anambra State Government has reiterated its commitment towards partnering media practitioners on proper information management and dissemination on the activities of illegal revenue collectors and touting in the state.

The Chairman, Anambra State Board of Internal Revenue Service, (AIRS), Mr. Richard Madiebo, announced the collaboration during a joint press briefing of the Board, the State Transport Ministry, and Heads of enforcement units in the state, held at the state revenue house Awka, on Monday.

The AIRS boss, assured that the cordial relationship the State Government had been enjoying with the media practitioners would be sustained.

“I am appealing to you Journalists, as the watchdog of the society, practicing in the state to always report the activities of illegal revenue collectors and touting to government designated enforcement agencies for prompt action. “When you see something, say something”, Madiebo added.

Speaking further, the Chairman restated the present administration’s policy in paying all levies, revenue and taxes through digital process.

He noted that when payment is made, it will give the payer a digital and quick response that will help to verify if it is genuine or not.

He revealed the position of the present administration on how revenue should be paid and warned those who try to make cash payment to desist , adding that it is against the policy of the state government.

Mr. Madiebo noted with dismay the sudden resurgence of touts in the state with claims that are not from the government, harassing residents, stating their readiness to rid the state of these elements as earlier instructed by Governor Chukwuma Soludo and disclosed that the only government approved enforcement team were, Ocha Brigade, Anambra State Enforcement Team ANJET, VIO and ATMA and also urged members of the public to report any extortions from any other group, promising to get to the root of the matter.

On the parts of revenue from public transports, the AIRS Boss maintained that the stipulated amounts are still the same for tricycle, shuttles, mini buses and others advising operators to report anyone who ask them to pay more than that.

On her part, the State Commissioner for Transport, Mrs. Patricia Igwebuike, said the Ministry under her watch, will establish a Revenue Court to fast track the prosecution of revenue offenders in the state.

She said that the establishment of the court will help in the fight against illegal revenue collection.





She asked community leaders and stakeholders to support the government in nabbing revenue offenders including impersonators of government revenue enforcement teams, asking members of the public to disregard any enforcement team that asks them to make payment by cash.

She also expressed worry over indiscriminate parking of vehicles on state roads calling on the people to assist the government to sanitize the state.

Special Adviser to Governor Soludo on Security, Retired Air Vice Marshal Ben Chiobi, noted that they have a lot to do in achieving the agenda of the Professor Chukwuma Soludo Administration which security is a top priority, unveiling that ANJET staff have numbers placed on their jackets and urged Journalists and other members of the public to report any officer found culpable in official misconduct or embezzlement.

Speaking also the Managing Director of Ocha Brigade, Comrade Celestine Anene recalled that the present administration inherited these sets of touts and decided to sanitize the state of bad elements noting that soon, revenue Court will be set up and anybody caught extorting money from the public will be sent to jail.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE