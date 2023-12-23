The Executive Chairman of Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Hon. Euphemia Nwali, has vowed not to allow anyone to truncate the peace and security she had worked so hard to enthrone.

Mrs Nwali, disclosed this to journalists in Abakaliki after she was accused of owing her councillors.

According to her, the accusations were false as she is not owing any of her councillors.

The chairman, then maintained that she would not allow blackmailers to distract her and urged them to desist from causing crisis and embrace peace.

She said “I worked so hard to enthrone peace and security and I will not allow anybody to truncate these modest efforts I have made. Instead of these persons to be fermenting troubles, is it not better they look for peace because the bible says happy are the peace makers for they shall be called sons and daughters of God. So, why can’t they join hands with us to make sure that we continue to enjoy the peace we are enjoying in the local government?”

The further said “In terms of projects in Ezza South, I am doing so well. I have done so many projects in Ezza South and I am still doing projects. I have built a lot of bridges, graded many roads, built solar lights, culverts and many projects.

“in Amaezekwe, I built a culvert there, I built bridges and a culvert in Amagu Nsokkara Ward, I built solar light in Nsokkara, I also built bridges, graded roads there too. I built bridge in Amudo/Okoffia Ward. These councillors are from all these Wards and I have touched all Wards in Ezza South in terms of projects.”

The chairman also added “In terms of empowerment, I have also done a lot. I am the only Chairman who procure vehicles for all my supervisors, to date, no local government in the state has done this. In the state, I am the first council Chairman that procured vehicles for the ward councillors before other local governments in the state started doing so. I also procured vehicles for my Vice and shared many vehicles with our youths, women and stakeholders. I have a record of over 70 vehicles I have shared with my local government and the records are there, it’s not just to say it.

“I empowered our women, I have made sure that security our tight in Ezza South. Before now, they used to be security issues in Ezza South but when I came on board, I tackled the issues and everywhere is calm and we are living peacefully. So, I have done so much well in terms of security and I will make sure that I continue doing well in that area”.

Speaking on the allegations that she is owing the chairman said “Up till date, I am not owing Councillors in my local government anything, I pay them up till date and I am not owing anybody. In Ezza South local government, I pay to impress as and when due and I am not owing anybody, I do not owe any single soul in Ezza South.

“When you say that somebody is owing you, there has to be evidence because I have my evidence of payment and it is what I do on a monthly basis and if I pay, I must have evidence.

“I have evidence in my document, I have evidence in the cashier’s office, treasurer’s office, I have evidence in the bank where we transfer the monies to the councillors’ accounts. So, I do not owe anybody and I am not ready to owe anybody till I leave that office.

“So, for some persons to say that I am owing and they must be opposing me, they are dreaming because up till tomorrow, I will not owe anybody and I can’t be distracted.”

