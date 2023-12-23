In a harrowing incident, actress and movie producer Mercy Aigbe narrowly escaped a potentially fatal auto accident along the Lagos/Benin expressway on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred while she was on her way back from a meet and greet session with fans, organized to promote her latest movie, “Ada Omo Daddy.”

Aigbe took to her Instagram page to share a video revealing the aftermath of the accident.

Expressing gratitude for her survival, she thanked God for sparing her life in the wake of the terrifying ordeal.

The actress conveyed the intensity of the incident, stating that she had never experienced such fear before.

Recalling the traumatic episode, Aigbe admitted to being in a state of panic as the vehicle’s tire burst at high speed, leading her to believe that her life was in imminent danger.

Fans and well-wishers have flooded Aigbe’s social media with messages of relief and support, expressing gratitude that the actress emerged from the incident unscathed.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE