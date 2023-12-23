The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), has developed a family planning innovation spotlight in Abuja, as part of the efforts to tackle identified challenges in family planning implementation in the country.

The event, which focussed on problems faced by developing nations, with Nigeria at the forefront, attracted key stakeholders to deliberate and strategise on amplifying family planning accessibility and availability.

According to a statement forwarded to the Nigerian Tribune, the event x-rayed multifaceted topics germane to the progression of family planning efforts, it underscored the urgency of innovative solutions to enhance the accessibility and availability of family planning resources.

The statement quoted the representative of the Federal Ministry of Health, Mr Lawrence Anyanwu, to have expressed the readiness of the ministry to scale up family planning efforts in Nigeria, aiming for a modern contraceptive prevalence rate of 27 per cent by 2030.

Anyanwu emphasised the significance of private sector engagement, especially in family planning’s social marketing sector to the gathering, adding that plans were unveiled to host a family planning summit with the private sector in the second quarter of the upcoming year.

A major highlight of the event was the discussion on the indispensable role of the private sector in social marketing, particularly in the family planning sector.

The engagement of youth in family planning efforts was another vital aspect, recognising the significance of involving the younger generation in the discourse and implementation of family planning initiatives.

In his address, the representative of the United Agency for International Development (USAID), Dr C. Gertrude, assured the Federal Government of support towards a total market approach to family planning.

She also highlighted USAID’s commitment to private sector engagement as a strategic approach for greater scale, sustainability, and effectiveness of development outcomes.

“Team Contractek” duo, Ajala Promise and Adelakun Funmilayo took home the hackathon championship with their innovative platform, Famize. Expressing their gratitude, they explained how Famize empowers families through financial management tools and resources.”

Meanwhile, Abosede Lewu, who was crowned the spotlight innovation winner for her creation, Kiakia Health, offered a powerful statement on destigmatising Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare (SRH) for young women and girls in Nigeria.

She stated: “Kiakia Health isn’t just about medical services. It is a digital shield, protecting these communities through comprehensive education, accessible contraceptives, and timely STI screening, including critical support for HIV and other SRH needs.”

“And for those seeking a more personal touch, our veiled clinics offer safe, private spaces for in-person care, preventing unwanted pregnancies and safeguarding against the spread of HIV.”

“Through this innovative approach, Kiakia Health combats not only the tragedy of unsafe abortions but also the silent threat of HIV among young women and girls.

As Lewu concluded: “KiaKia Health isn’t just a platform; it’s a promise of a healthier, empowered future.

“The Federal Ministry of Health and UNFPA are poised to implement innovative family planning strategies and construct a robust collaborative framework to address global challenges in promoting family planning, “Lewu remarked.

