Niger intending Pilgrims stranded in Minna

The entire Niger State intending Pilgrims planning to participate in this year’s Hajj operations in Mecca, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have been stranded at the Bosso Camp for the past three days.

Tribune Online investigation gathered that as of 12:30 pm on Sunday in Minna, none of the state’s Pilgrims had airlifted their pilgrims to the Holy Land to perform this year Hajj.

Reports further gathered that Saudi Arabian Authority has scheduled Tuesday this week for the closure of airlifting pilgrims to the Holy Land, adding that Niger State Pilgrims are now scheduled to be airlifted from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Some of the State’s intending Pilgrims have accused the Niger State Government and the Pilgrims Welfare Board of nonchalant attitude towards the planning process of the Hajj operations in the state while appealing for urgent intervention on the matter.

One of the intending pilgrims who pleaded anonymity in a brief interview with our Correspondent took a swipe at the state Pilgrims Welfare Board’s Management for allegedly hiding details of the information from them, adding that some pilgrims cannot make it to Saudi Arabia due to visa and documentation challenges unknown to the victims.

According to reports, states like Borno, Adamawa, Kaduna, Ebonyi, Lagos, Kogi, Sokoto, Enugu, Oyo and among several across the country had airlifted their pilgrims with some, had been in Saudi Arabia about one month ago.