Terna Chikpa – Jalingo

The former minister of labour and productivity, Senator Joel Danladi Ikenya has been declared winner of the labour party governorship primary rerun in Taraba.

Herbert Alexander, chairman of the electoral committee while announcing the result of the exercise held at the party Secretariat in Jalingo, declared that Senator Ikenya score 82 votes to defeat evangelist Philip Munlip who got zero votes while 1 vote was declared invalid.

Mr Alexander earlier announced that a total of 90 delegates drawn from across all local governments were expected to participate in the exercise but only 83 were accredited and participated.

Reacting to the result Mrs Esther Gulmu the Party state chairperson commended the Independent national electoral Commission INEC, delegates and other party men and women for a free fair and credible exercise.

She said the exercise was a clear demonstration of unity among party members in ensuring that the LP wrestle power from PDP in Taraba and win for her presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi in the upcoming general election.

