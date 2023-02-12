Adetola Bademosi – Abuja

In line with the drive to implement the various business reforms, the Rivers State Judiciary, in partnership with the Presidential! Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has launched a Small Claims Court in Rivers State.

The Small Claims Court improves the speed of adjudication for commercial disputes involving financial claims under Five Million Naira (N5,000,000) by introducing self-representation and delivery of judgments within 60 days, among other transformative procedural rules.

Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President, Ease of Doing Business/PEBEC Secretary, in a statement at the weekend, said the

Rivers State Judiciary is the 8th State Judiciary to establish a specialised Small Claims Court within its magistracy.

Others are: Edo, Ekiti, Jigawa, Kano, Lagos, Nasarawa, and Ogun States.

While affirming his commitment to implementing more innovative reforms, the statement quoted Chief Judge of Rivers State Judiciary, Honourable Justice Simeon C. Amadi, stating that the Court’s establishment is the latest in a host of judicial reforms being implemented by the State Judiciary.

In her remarks, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business and Secretary to the PEBEC, expressed her appreciation to the Rivers State Judiciary for collaborating efficiently with the PEBEC Secretariat team on the delivery of this reform which effectively delivers speedy access to justice for micro, small, and medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) operating in Rivers State.