Ijaw Network for Development felicitates with Ogunmola on NDDC appointment

The leadership of the Ijaw Network for Development (IND), has joined many other indigenous groups to express delight at the confirmation of the appointment of Charles Ogunmola, by the Nigerian Senate as the Executive Director (Projects) of the board of NDDC.

The group said Ogunmola has the requisite capacity and experiential knowledge to discharge his responsibilities as ED Projects to the satisfaction of NDDC mandate areas and allied stakeholders.

The group in a statement jointly signed by its president, Akaderi Isaac and secretary, Akpo-Otupeokumo said “we thank the Senate for not allowing itself to be blackmailed by prebendal forces who wanted to scuttle the nomination just to satisfy their evil cravings to the detriment of the yearning of the masses who want him to serve on the board of the NDDC because they believe he is endowed with the capacity for effective and efficient service delivery.

“Now that he has been confirmed by the distinguished Senate in accordance with relevant provisions of the NDDC and reliance on established precedents, we call on all stakeholders – political leaders, traditional and religious leaders, youths, and women in the Ijaw area of Ondo South to provide the needed cooperation with him so that he can bring the needed development which has remained elusive till this day due to poor leadership to the area,” IND stated.

According to IND, given the underdevelopment that has characterised the area for years, “we believe there will be a paradigm shift because of a people-centred development that will be facilitated by Ogunmola and other confirmed members who will sit on the board and management of the interventionist agency.

“It’s time for work and given his illustrious pedigree in the private sector, we are more than convinced that he is a round peg in a round hole who will meet the yearnings and collective aspirations of our people in particular and the Ijaw Nation in Nigeria,” IND added.