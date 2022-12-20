Expert pushes for adequate attention to education sector

By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
Director, quality assurance in tertiary education in Kwara state, Mrs Raliat Omotayo Yahya, has said that adequate attention must be given to schools’ development plans to further improve the standard of education in Nigeria.

Yahya, whose office is saddled with the responsibilities of monitoring and evaluating academic activities in all tertiary institutions in Kwara state, said that education is a social service that cannot be borne by the government alone.

“This led to the formulation of policies for the recognition and inclusion of stakeholders to improve the standard of education.

“The leadership and management body, School Based Management Committee (SBMC), Parents Teachers Association (PTA) and the community where the school is located, all have a say in what education is being taught and learned in schools today.

“Imparting quality education entails engaging the school through constant quality assurance monitoring and evaluation, where the inputs, processes and outputs are being assessed.”

According to her, quality assurance, monitoring and evaluation have an assessment of inputs, processes and outputs in training post-secondary school students to be fit for employment and or for further studies as its main job.

She explained that all tiers of learning have regulatory bodies, to ensure that the quality of inputs ranging from the curriculum to use, course and duration, students’ and teachers’ availability, infrastructures and facilities like laboratories, workshops, and offices are all provided and suitable for the level it is meant for.

“It must be ensured that learners are certified trained or educated and can be independent, employable or go for further studies.

“If all these procedures and steps are taken into consideration and executed; education standards in our country would shore up and the rate at which Nigerians travel abroad for further education would be minimised,” she said.

