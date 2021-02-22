IGP decorates three new DIGs, urges selfless service to the nation

The Inspector General of Police IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu on Monday decorated the newly promoted three Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) with their new ranks at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, CP Frank Mba.

The new senior officers are DIG Tijani Baba, DIG Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim, and DIG Moses A. Jitoboh.

The FPRO explained that “their promotion and subsequent decoration became necessary following the retirement of erstwhile DIGs from their respective geo-political zones. The elevation of the senior officers is in an acting capacity.”

He further explained that the new DIGs have also been posted to their new departments and directorates as follows:

DIG Tijani Baba – Directorate of Force Intelligence Bureau, DIG Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim– Department of Logistics and Supply and DIG Moses A. Jitoboh – Department of Research and Planning respectively.

The IGP, while congratulating the trio on their elevation, enjoined them to justify the confidence reposed in them by the Police Service Commission and the Federal Government of Nigeria by rendering selfless services to the nation.

According to him, “it is worthy of note that before their elevation to the new rank, DIG Tijani Baba was the AIG in charge of Zones 9 Umuahia, 12 Bauchi, 7 Abuja and 8 Lokoja respectively. He had also served as CP Special Protection Unit (SPU), CP Federal Operations and CP Zamfara State.

“DIG Zanna M. Ibrahim was, until recently, the commandant, Nigeria Police Academy Wudil, Kano. He was an alumnus of the prestigious National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Jos. DIG Zanna was, at various times, Commissioner of Police, Zamfara, Delta and Yobe State Commands

“He was also CP Info-Tech, as well as the Director Peace Keeping Operations, Force Headquarters Abuja, amongst others.

“Similarly, DIG Moses A. Jitoboh, a proud alumnus of NIPSS, was AIG in charge, Border Patrol, Force Headquarters, Abuja

“He was also AIG in charge Zone 8 Headquarters, Lokoja, AIG Investment, Force Headquarters, Abuja and Commissioner of Police Adamawa State Police Command.

“An officer with huge experience in VIP protection, DIG Jitoboh was once the Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO) to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…