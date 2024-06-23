The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu to ignore calls for the removal of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Recall that the Police Service Commission (PSC) had on Wednesday called for the removal of the IGP over the controversy in the recruitment process of police constables.

In a statement signed by NANS senate president Akinteye Afeez and made available to Nigerian Tribune on Sunday, the student’s group noted that the call for the removal of the IGP is not warranted because of the remarkable dedication he has demonstrated to securing lives and properties of citizens.

The group commended Egbetokun for his exceptional leadership and commitment to improving the security landscape of Nigeria.

“We are aware of the ongoing conflict between the Police Service Commission, PSC and the IGP, with calls for his removal. NANS firmly believes that these calls are unwarranted and not in the best interest of national security.

“NANS urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ignore these calls for the IGP’s removal. The IGP’s achievements within a short period are commendable, and we are confident that, with continued support and collaboration, he can accomplish even more in the future.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt commendation to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for his exceptional leadership and commitment to improving the security landscape of our nation.

“ We recognize the crucial role that law enforcement plays in maintaining public safety and security on our campuses and within our communities, and we are immensely grateful for the tireless efforts of the Nigeria Police Force under his guidance.

“Since his appointment, the IGP has demonstrated remarkable dedication to securing the lives and properties of citizens. His proactive measures and strategic initiatives have significantly reduced the crime rate, fostering a safer environment for students and the general populace. Moreover, there has been a noticeable improvement in overall security, and the IGP has been prompt in attending to various issues as they arise, ensuring swift and effective responses to maintain public order and safety.

“This noteworthy improvement in our security framework is a testament to the IGP’s effective leadership and unwavering commitment to his duty. The impact of the IGP’s tenure has been profoundly felt across our campuses and communities. The enhanced safety measures have not only reassured students and their families but have also contributed to a more conducive atmosphere for academic pursuits and community development.

“The dedication and positive results we have witnessed under the IGP’s leadership inspire hope and trust in the capacity of our law enforcement agencies to protect and serve the nation effectively. NANS stands ready to support the IGP and the Nigeria Police Force in their ongoing efforts to safeguard our society. We believe in the IGP’s vision and capability to further enhance security and reduce crime, and we look forward to continued progress and success under his stewardship.

“Once again, we extend our sincere appreciation to the IGP for his exemplary service and leadership. We call on President Bola Tinubu to maintain his support for the IGP and to recognize the substantial progress made under his administration. Together, we can build a safer and more secure Nigeria for all,” the statement reads.

