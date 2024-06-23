A frontline traditional Chief and Baale of Onpetu/Oluoje in the Gbongan community of Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State, Chief Afolabi Kazeem Adekunle has described as untrue the claim from some quarters that, he and other two title holders from the settlement had been suspended by the traditional ruler of the town, Olufi Of Gbongan, Oba Adetoyese Oyeniyi Odugbemi.

Chief Adekunle who described the claim as a rumour and falsehood at a press conference held in the town at the weekend, argued that the claim emanated from their detractors and that, he is now making use of this opportunity to tell them that, he still remains as Onpetu/ Oluoje and the bonafide Chief of Oba Odugbemi.

According to him,” I became the Onpetu/Oluoje of Gbongan due to their unanimous decision which led to my installation as the Onpetu in 2019. As a result of this, I remain the Onpetu of Gbongan except Oluoje Descendants pronounce that I am no longer their chief.

Related Posts No Content Available

“I am a complete gentleman, a law-abiding citizen, I love peace and I don’t foment trouble. So, I am not in any way disturbed by the purported suspension. I have not done anything wrong or against the law of the land that warrants it.

”I always accord due respect and honour to our father, the Olufi of Gbongan but I am surprised with the development as I am not in any way having any grudge with our Babies. Baba is my father.

Chief Adekunle said his alleged suspension, alongside the two other Baales, was a result of a letter which was written by Oluoje Descendants and addressed to the monarch through Ayedaade Local Government Traditional Council, seeking the elevation of the Onpetu Oluoje as a part-two status.

The Onpetu/ Oluoje, the Baales and representatives from each of the 11 houses of ‘Oluoje Descendants’ in Gbongan however debunked the allegations just as they described their purported suspension as baseless, null and void.

flanked by the two other heads of villages (Baales), Baale Rufai Lawal of Olubula Community and Baale Samson Oyegunle Odekunmi of Sewe Community in Gbongan town, Onpetu, said their alleged suspension did not hold any water.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE