Beneficiaries of the free JAMB forms under Coach Gabriel Abinu foundation have lauded the owner of the Non-Governmental Organization for his immense contributions to the empowerment of students in Lokoja, and Kogi State in general.

Amb. Gabriel Abinu, who is the owner of the foundation had earlier bought free JAMB forms for over 50 students in Kogi State.

The young philanthropist who is widely known for his humanitarian service to the people recently sank a borehole for the Lokongoma and Angwan Tiv communities in the new layout of Lokoja, to cushion the effects of water scarcity within the Lokoja metropolis.

In a short meeting with Amb. Gabriel Abinu, the beneficiaries who have been very inquisitive to see the Oman-based philanthropist on Saturday in Lokoja described him as God sent to the people of Kogi State and Nigeria at large.

While thanking him for this laudable gesture, they prayed that God would continue to uplift him and give him the continuous strength to continue his good work for humanity.

In a surprise visit to the meeting, a former member of the Kogi State House of Assembly Hon. Mustapha

Allahdey described the young Philanthropist as a great hope for the less privileged in the society.

“Ambassador Gabriel Abinu has been doing it before and he keeps doing it again and again. The people of Kogi State are really proud of this Man who has contributed greatly to humanity. He keeps supporting all sectors of the economy with the little he has.

“We are living witness to his contributions in sports, education, youth empowerment, and just recently constructed boreholes for various communities within the Lokoja metropolis. What else can we say but to say a big thank you for this laudable gesture. If we have five of Amb. Gabriel Abinu in Lokoja, things will be better for all of us,” he stated.

The former lawmaker appealed to the beneficiaries not to disappoint their families noting that, they should be role models for the people of Kogi State.

He admonished them not to get themselves involved in any form of social vices such as cultism, stealing, armed robbery, hooliganism, advance fee fraud and many more.

In his address to the beneficiaries, Amb. Gabriel Abinu noted that giving back to society remains his top priority on earth.

The Oman-based philanthropist disclosed that plans are on ground to introduce more empowerment programmes that will touch the lives of the masses at the grassroots.

According to him, he has made contacts with some national and international scouts who will be coming to Kogi State to discover raw talents that will represent the nation in various sporting activities.

His words”I am delighted to announce to you all that more empowerment programmes will be introduced through our foundation to better the lives of our people. We should be rest assured that this is just the beginning, as more is coming to put smiles on our faces.

“I have put up measures to ensure that those who have talents are discovered through my connections both home and abroad. My foundation remains committed to uplifting our people’s lives, ameliorating their sufferings and ensuring that things get better amidst the present economic hardship”.

He, however, urged the beneficiaries to remain focused in their studies adding that, education remains the bedrock for national development.

According to him, the foundation will help students in their educational journey, stressing that meeting the approved cut-off mark of their choice of institutions should be the utmost priority.

He emphasised that those seeking admission in Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger and many more should be rest assured of their admissions stressing that, they should remain committed to pursuing the course of their dreams.

Amb. Abinu reiterated that his philanthropic gesture is not tied to ethnic or religious lines adding that his doors are widely open for consultations on how to make things better for the society.

