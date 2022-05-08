Ifakashy drops new single, Face My Fear

Promising artiste, Timothy Adewumi otherwise known as Ifakashy, has released new track, entitled”Face My Fear”.

Though, his previous effort, ‘Hustler’ didn’t make much impact in the music industry, but Ifakashy news track has started trending online immediately it was released few days ago.

Ifakashy, who is an undergraduate fell in love with Davido as his role model and revealed that the IF crooner made him to classify his music .

“Face My Fear is a reality song. What happened around inspired me to sing the content. I didn’t know it will eventually go viral like this . Glory be to God Almighty. I know the song will go far,” Ifakashy Said.

“Davido structured my style of music. I admire him a lot. I know one day, Davido will jump on my song,” he expressed confidence.

Ifakashy has performed at lots of concerts, including Global Excellence Awards, Confirm News Virtual Awards (CONVA)z among others.