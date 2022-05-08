Drayesong wants to take fans home with ‘Mariah’

It may not be the season of love as the Valentine moment has long gone, but Afro-fusion singer, songwriter and music producer christened Francis Akindele Blessing, famous as Drayesong wants to win hearts with his new single, ‘Mariah’.

The singer first got attention with his covers of hit songs on audiomack. When he eventually dropped his hit song; “Million” it enjoyed massive plays on radio and streaming platforms, and still does.

According to him, Valentine may be long gone but the rave of the moment says he is bent on taking his fans on a love journey with ‘Mariah’. The smashing new song, jokingly says it will create Wahala for Mariah’s boyfriend because he just became an ex.

“Mariah” smoothly blends Neo-RnB rhythms with afrobeats groove, trap bounce and driven home by DrayeSong’s flirtatious but assuring lyrics – creating a unique sound that crosses boundaries, cultures and ages.

“Mariah” was produced by Xizobeat, whom Drayesong has a great synergy with and was mixed and mastered by veteran sound engineer, Indomix.